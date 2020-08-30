Devotion: Cast away unbelief

Mark 6:4-6 “Jesus said to them, “A prophet is not without honor, except in his own country, and among his own relatives, and in his own house.” And he could do no mighty work there, except that he laid his hands on a few sick people, and healed them. And He marveled because of their unbelief.”

Jesus went to a place where people were so familiar with Him and because of that they never believed in Him. The Bible says He could not do mighty work there. The Bible used the word COULD NOT instead of DID NOT. The Word could not means He wanted to but was hindered by their unbelief.

This world has a lot of people who haven’t positioned themselves rightly to receive anything from God. Their unbelief makes it difficult for God to do anything in their lives. They wonder why their life is not making any progress. They question why the Word of God is not working in their life. But one of the key reason is unbelief.

One day while Jesus and few disciples were in the mountains, a certain father brought his son to the rest of his disciples to heal him and they couldn’t do it. When Jesus came from the mountain, He healed the young man and the disciples who failed to do so, came to him to get an answer why they could not do it. Jesus told them it was because of unbelief.

Matthew 17:19-20 “Then the disciples came to Jesus privately, and said, “Why weren’t we able to cast it out?” He said to them, “Because of your unbelief. For most certainly I tell you, if you have faith as a grain of mustard seed, you will tell this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move; and nothing will be impossible for you.”

Don’t allow unbelief to short circuit the power of God. Study the Word, meditate on the Word, speak the Word and grow your Faith and position yourself rightly to receive from God.

CONFESSION

I have the Word of God in me. I have the power of God in me and flowing through me. I am full of faith. I refuse unbelief because am born of God. In Jesus Name. Amen.

Become a financial partner for printed greater life devotionals

Contacts for prayer and counselling +265 888 326 247 +265 99 753 8098