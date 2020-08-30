600 self-repatriated Malawians arrives

More than 600 self-repatriated Malawian nationals who boarded 13 buses have arrived in the country through the Mwanza border from South Africa.

Confirming the development to Malawi24 was Mwanza border public relations officer, Inspector Pasqually Zulu who said the group arrived on Saturday evening, August 29th, 2020.

Inspector Zulu said the group includes stranded Malawian nationals who stayed days without food amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The publicist further said that upon arrival at the border, Port Healthy Personnel imparted healthy talks to the returnees in relation to Covid19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the group has been dispatched to Nalikule, Machinga and Domasi TTCs where other border formalities are expected to be conducted including Coronavirus tests and buses which carried these Malawians were disinfected before being dispatched.