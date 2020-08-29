Ngwira drums up support for DPP in Karonga central constituency

Regional Governor for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the North Rev Christopher Mzomera Ngwira on Thursday drummed up support for DPP in Karonga central constituency ahead of the by-election.

Addressing the gathering at Ndomomo primary school, he urged party followers to remain loyal as chances of winning the constituency seat are high.

He said that the party need to revamp grassroot structures and focus ahead in order to win the seat.

“Yes, there is still hope that we will be back in government in 2025. The Tonse Alliance has been in government for only two months but Malawians are already tired with them,” said Ngwira.

Ngwira encouraged supporters not to get frustrated with what happened on 23rd June this year during the fresh presidential election.

The Karong Central seat became vacant after the death of Dr Cornelius Mwalwanda earlier this year.