ESCOM CEO Chiwaya arrested

Police have arrested Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) Chief Executive Officer Allexon Chiwaya.

According to reports, Chiwaya was arrested on Friday, a day after the arrest of Director of Human Resources at ESCOM Dafter Namandwa.

The arrest of the two ESCOM bosses is reportedly in connection to the fuel issue where vehicles which do not belong to ESCOM were accessing fuel at various filling stations with ESCOM paying for the fuel.

The abuse of the public resources happened during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration and some of the vehicles belonged to DPP officials.

The DPP is also connected to the arrest of two workers at Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA). Director, Ben Chitsonga and Procurement Specialist, Joseph Ngalawa were arrested on Friday for buying DPP cloths worth K100 million.