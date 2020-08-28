PSG chasing Malawian footballer

French side Paris Saint Germain is pursuing the signature of a Malawian footballer to fill the gap created by an injured star player.

Tabitha Chawinga is PSG`s major target, thanks to her impressive performance in the Chinese women`s football league. The Paris based club has renewed interest in the Malawian flag carrier, 8 months after the club was reportedly chasing her services.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, Chawinga confirmed the news. She added that she has received offers from a number of European based clubs.

“The offers keep on coming. They are quite a number of them but I do not want my attention to get distracted by that,” she said.

The She-Flames is arguably the best player in the Chinese league. In the last football season, she claimed a treble; player of the year, outstanding player of the season and golden boot winner.

She is also rated as Malawi`s golden football export. Prior to joining the Chinese side, she was plying her trade in Sweden.