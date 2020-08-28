Police arrest ESCOM worker who went missing in June

Police have arrested Director of Human Resources at ESCOM, Dafter Namandwa, who went missing for three days in June.

National police spokesperson James Kadadzera said Namandwa was arrested on Thursday in Blantyre.

Namandwa aged 58 was reported missing on the night of 18 June and was thought to be between the areas of Blantyre and Mulanje.

His motor vehicle registration number DZ 8881 Pajero, black in color, was found dumped in Mulanje along the road going to Mulanje mission hospital.

Namandwa was found on June 20 by a motorcycle kabaza operator and police reported that he was “looking desperate and weak”.

In Blantyre, Police have also arrested Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) Finance Director, Ben Chitsonga and Procurement Specialist, Joseph Ngalawa.

The two have been arrested over accusations that the bought Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) party cloths worth K100 million.