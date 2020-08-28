Coronavirus:  Malawi records 22 new cases, 36 recoveries

The Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus on Thursday announced 22 new Coronavirus cases and 36 new recoveries.

Chairperson of the taskforce Dr. John Phuka said seven of the new cases are from Blantyre, six from Mzimba North, three from Nkhotakota, two each from Lilongwe and Mchinji and one each from Chitipa and Karonga.

The new cases have taken the number of recorded cases to 5,496 and the number of recoveries to 3,121. There have also been 173 deaths.

Malawi has conducted 43, 798 tests in 45 testing centres across the country.

Meanwhile, Phuka has urged people in the country to call 54747 or 929 if experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, flu, shortness of breathing and loss of taste.

He added that this will help health workers identify the disease at an early stage and provide appropriate medical care.