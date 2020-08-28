Chisale rearrested over fake certificate

Malawi Police have rearrested personal bodyguard of former President Peter Mutharika, Mr Norman Chisale, over a fake certificate.

Chisale has been arrested while in Police custody for allegedly using a fake certificate to join the Malawi Defence.

Chisale who is already answering murder, attempted murder and money laundering and fraud charges has been fighting against his continued arrests.

A court last week refused to grant him a stop order saying it cannot interfere with police.

A court is expected to deliver a ruling on a bail application but even if he is granted Chisale will not be released due to the recent arrest.

Since July, Chisale has been arrested on three occasions. He was first arrested on charges of fraud and money laundering which relate to the importation of free duty cement worth K5 billion.

Over 1.2 million bags of cement were imported duty free between 2018 and 2019 with Mutharika’s Taxpayer Identification Number (TPIN) being used in importation.

After being granted bail, Chisale was re-arrested for the attempted murder of a woman in Blantyre.

On July 27, he was arrested shortly after he was released from Chichiri Prison on bail.