Chisale denied bail

The High Court has refused to grant bail to former presidential bodyguard Norman Chisale.

Spokesperson for Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Pirirani Masanjala has confirmed the ruling which was delivered in chambers by Judge Ivy Kamanga.

Chisale – a personal bodyguard of former President Peter Mutharika – is accused of being involved in the murder of Issa Njauju, a senior Anti-Corruption Bureau Officer killed in 2015.

He is currently on remand at Maula Prison in Lilongwe.

On Friday before the bail ruling, Police also arrested Chisale for using a fake MSCE certificate when he was joining the Malawi Army.

Chisale is also facing charges of fraud and money laundering over the importation of free duty cement as well as charges of attempted murder.