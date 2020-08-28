Chanthunya killed Linda Gasa – Court

The High Court in Zomba has convicted Misozi Chanthunya of the murder of girlfriend Linda Gasa.

High Court Judge Ruth Chinangwa said in her ruling this morning that evidence presented during the case proved beyond reasonable doubt that businessman Chanthunya committed the offence.

Chanthunya killed his girlfriend Gasa in 2010. The woman was found buried under concrete bathtub at Chanthunya’s cottage in Mangochi.

Chanthunya then went on the run after the murder but was arrested in South Africa in 2012 and he was extradited to Malawi in 2018.

Earlier this year, he was found with a case to answer.

Following today’s ruling, Chanthunya’s bail has been revoked and he has been sent to prison to await judgement.