Chakwera markets Malawi to investors

President Lazarus Chakwera on Thursday attended a webinar where he outlined policies his administration is implementing to make Malawi attractive to investors.

Presidential Press Secretary Brian Banda said the webinar which lasted about an hour was hosted by Africa Invest.

According to Banda, Chakwera also talked about new measures which are being developed to fast track the process of registering businesses.

President Chakwera also said that as part of his plan to reopen Malawi for business in the face of Covid-19 restrictions, new safety measures are being implemented at the country’s airports to have them resume their operations in the first week of September.

The president urged the investors to invest in areas such as agriculture, mining, energy, tourism, infrastructure and information communications technology.

On their part, the investors promised to come to Malawi in 2021 for an investment tour.