Woman murdered in Kasungu

Police are looking for assailants who murdered a 53-year-old woman and stole her maize flour on Tuesday in Kasungu.

The deceased has been identified as Grace Mwale.

According to police in the district, Mwale on August 25, 2020 at around 8AM hours went to Yamwala Trading Centre to buy maize after which she proceeded to the maize mill. However, she did not return home.

A follow up was made and it was established that Mwale indeed patronised the maize mill after which she left alone on her way home.

On August 26, Mwale was found lying dead in the bush at Press Agriculture Estate 87 with multiple cuts in the head and near her dead body was a hoe handle. The maize flour was not found on the scene.

Postmortem conducted at Kasungu District Hospital showed that death occurred due to loss of blood secondary to head injuries.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt to trace and apprehend the assailants. Grace Mwale hailed from Photola village, traditional authority Wimbe in Kasungu district.