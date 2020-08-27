Two men commit suicide’s in Phalombe

Two men have committed suicide in separate incidents in Phalombe.

Phalombe police publicist sergeant Innocent MosesIn Phalombe identified one of the men as James Kumwamba aged 27 who committed suicide after taking poisoned food.

This happened on 25th August, 2020 around 1400 hours, in Mpheni village in traditional authority Mkhumba in the district

Phalombe police publicist sergeant Innocent Moses said facts are that Kamwamba used to do piece works at Phalombe trading center.

” Forthree days he had been complaining that his brain has not been working after he lost his mobile phone. His mother found him dead in his house on 25th August 2020,” said Moses.

The incident was reported to police where Officers from Phalombe accompanied by medical practitioners from Phalombe Heath Center rushed to the scene.

Postmortem showed that death was due to suffocation secondary to food poisoning.

In a related development, Patrick Katunga, 36, of Liphala village in Senior Chief Nazombe has died after hanging himself in a mango tree.

This occurred in Phodogoma village in the district.

Moses said Katunga used to complain of heart pain. Usually, whenever pain started, he used to take a walk.

Sergeant Moses said that on Monday this week, Katunga went out from his house and never returned, a development that prompted his wife to search for him but to no avail.

While in the process of searching, she heard that her husband was found moving about in Phodogoma village.

On Tuesday morning, Katunga was found hanging dead in a mango tree.

The matter was reported to Chilinga Police unit where officers and medical practitioner from Gogo Nazombe Heath Center went to the scene.

The body was examined and the results revealed that death was due to suffocation secondary to strangulation.

Meanwhile, no foul play has been suspected in both incidents.