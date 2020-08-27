Road accident claims man’s life

A Malawian driver has died while two Zambian nationals have suffered injuries and have been admitted at Madisi Mission Hospital after being involved in a road accident which occurred on Wednesday at Mponela in Dowa.

Tadeyo Chipala (now deceased) who was driving a Nissan Diesel lorry registration number BM 7387 belonging to Smallholder Farmers Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM) from Lilongwe heading Kasungu direction was with two business ladies from Zambia.

Mponela police publicist Inspector Kaitano Lubrino said that upon arrival at Nyagara in the area of traditional authority Chakhaza in Dowa, Tadeyo wanted to overtake other motor vehicles.

It is reported that in the process he lost control and the vehicle swerved to the extreme offside where it overturned.

“Due to the impact the driver and the victims were rushed to Madisi Mission Hospital where Chapata was pronounced dead on arrival,” said Lubrino.

Postmortem conducted revealed that death was due to excessive bleeding.

The Zambians, Matilda aged 40 and Clementina Sakala, 38, were admitted at Madisi for treatment.

Meanwhile the Station Traffic Officer, Inspector Harris Mbirimtengerenji has pleaded with drivers to observe speed limits in order to reduce road accidents in the area.