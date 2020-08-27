MBC asks for K6.1 billion bailout: Chilima says no

Vice President Saulos Chilima has rejected Malawi Broadcasting Corporation’s request for a K6.1 billion bailout.

Chilima met management of the state broadcaster on Wednesday to discuss reforms. During the meeting, MBC asked for a bailout on its K4.9 billion tax arrears and K1.2 billion in pension arrears.

“I have reiterated that there will be no bailout because a closer look at MBC shows they have the potential to get out of the situation. MBC must run as a business while strengthening its social obligations,” said Chilima.

He noted that the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation has a three – year turnaround strategy in programming, infrastructure, investment and commercialisation which if implemented has the potential to turn the broadcaster into an efficient, effective and professional institution that is admired and supported by all Malawians.

On political influence at the state broadcaster, Chilima said it is the vision of President Lazarus Chakwera that MBC becomes a public broadcaster free from political influence.

He said: “Once MBC achieves this, advertisers will flock back.”