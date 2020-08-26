UTM turns down Jomo: Chidanti says it is not true

One of the ruling parties, UTM, has dismissed claims that suspected thief, Jomo Osman, requested to join the party.

Popularly known as Ntopwa 1, Isaac Jomo Osman is a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) councillor for Bangwe Mthandizi ward.

According to reports, Osman requested to join UTM and the party’s regional committee in the South accepted the request. It was further reported that an event to welcome Osman into the party failed to take place after the National Executive Committee of the UTM rejected the politician’s request.

However, UTM national spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga has described these reports as not true saying they are just social media talk.

UTM is led by Vice President Saulos Chilima and the party is part of the ruling Tonse Alliance which also includes the Malawi Congress Party.

Since the Tonse Alliance became a ruling alliance in June, Jomo Osman has been arrested on at least two occasions.

He is currently answering assault, theft and malicious damage charges. Some of the charges relate to the assault of a Malawi Congress Party supporter.

It is also alleged he supplied Samosa to State House at inflated prices of K35,000 a piece during the DPP administration.