Minister Chiponda says COVID-19 given highest priority in Malawi

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda says Malawi has accorded highest priority to COVID-19 control activities.

She was speaking on Tuesday during a World Health Organisation (WHO) regional virtual meeting.

She noted that Malawi has a Presidential Task Force in the Office of President and Cabinet which is responsible for COVID-19 control activities in the country.

On control activities in the country, Chiponda said Malawi is working in line with the WHO Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) by conducting surveillance including contact tracing and reporting cases daily.

“On Laboratory testing of COVID-19, we now have the capacity to test and confirm the Corona Virus in all districts of the country. The country has a capacity of doing more than 2,400 tests per day in about 43 laboratories in the country.

“On COVID-19 Case Management, the Ministry has set up treatment centres in all regions of the country to make sure that COVID-19 patients get timely treatment,” she said.

She added that the Ministry of Health together with its partners is also making available Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as face masks, gloves, boots, aprons to make sure that as health workers and the community are protected from COVID-19.

The minister further said that Port Health services section is also conducting COVID-19 surveillance at ports of entry such as at International Airports and all ground border posts.

According to Chiponda, all travellers at the border post are screened for high temperature and fill traveller declarations forms including submitting samples for COVID-19 testing.

She then thanked WHO and other partners for the technical and financial support they continue to render to Malawi in the fight against COVID-19.

Malawi has recorded a total of 5,423 cases including 170 deaths and 3,066 recoveries.