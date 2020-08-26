Hero Namadingo meets Kachigamba after raising over K3 million

Musician Patience Namadingo today met William Kachigamba, for whom the musician has raised K3 million.

Namadingo met Kachigamba at the guitarist’s family home in Lilongwe.

“For the very 1st time I met William Kachigamba today at his home in area 23 Lilongwe.

“His family members were in disbelief of my arrival. They told me all about how they had tried everything to find the money, how they had applied for loans and never qualified. Today they qualified,” wrote Namadingo on his Facebook page.

The musician then thanked people for donating money for Kachigamba who has cancer and is looking to get treatment in Zambia.

He said: “Thanks to all people for sending love to this family.”

Namadingo on Tuesday camped at the site of the proposed Mahatma Grande statue in a bid to raise money for Kachigamba to get medical treatment in Zambia.

From 12PM Namadingo was at the site while people donated funds. He left in the evening after hitting the K3 million target.

The campaign attracted the attention of President Lazarus Chakwera who also pledged to donate.

Meanwhile, Namadingo has received praise for his fundraising campaign with fellow musicians and Malawians on social media commending the musician.