DPP fires Secretary General Jeffrey

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has fired Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey for pushing for party president Peter Mutharika’s resignation.

Jeffrey has confirmed about her dismissal and that it relates to her calls for Mutharika to step aside in order for the party to hold an early convention.

She, however, did not express regret over her actions.

“I am not worried…actually this is good for me. I will be going home in Nkhotakhota,” she said.

Mutharika was elected as DPP president in 2013 and he won the 2014 presidential elections. He was declared winner in the 2019 elections but the court nullified the polls. In the 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections, Mutharika lost to President Lazarus Chakwera.

Mutharika, 80, is eligible to contest again in the 2025 presidential elections but there have been calls for him to resign as DPP leader and pave way for new leadership in the party.

Since his loss, the former Malawi leader has never public spoken about his political future.

The DPP was formed in 2005 by late President Bingu wa Mutharika who died in 2012. Peter Mutharika succeeded his brother in 2013.