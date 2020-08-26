Confusion in MCP ahead of primary elections in Karonga

Hundreds of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters in Karonga Central constituency have threatened to protest against the decision by the party leadership to hold primary elections at Chilumba in Karonga South Constituency on Saturday.

Speaking during a meeting at Lupembe primary school on Tuesday, one of the party’s aspiring candidates Eliam Simwaka urged his supporters not to accept primary elections to be conducted outside the Constituency.

Reports are awash that the party district Chairperson Emmanuel Nkhoma and Karonga Central governor are pushing the regional committee to take the venue to Karonga South Constituency, a move which has raised eyebrows.

Simwaka demanded that elections should be conducted at Chiondo or any other neutral place within the Constituency.

Meanwhile, the MCP supporters have threatened to vote for UTM candidate Frank Mwenifumbo if the primary elections will not be free and fair.

In the MCP primaries, Simwaka will face Leonard Mwalwanda, a nephew to the late Dr Cornelius Mwalwanda who died of Coronavirus earlier this year and was MP for the area.