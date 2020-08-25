Wife accused of killing Luanar professor

Police have arrested a 51-year-old woman accused of killing her husband, Professor Peter Mumba.

Police have identified the woman as Anne Mumba.

Peter Mumba was a Professor of Chemistry at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar). He died mysteriously in April this year.

Central Region Police spokesperson Alfred Chimthere said investigations into Peter Mumba’s death led to the woman’s arrest.

“I can confirm that police investigators have arrested Anne Mumba for being suspected to have killed her husband, Professor Peter Mumba who died mysteriously in April this year,” Chinthere said.

On Monday, the murder case was brought before Principal Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba who committed the case to the High Court.

Anne Mumba is expected to appear before the High Court on August 31 this year. She is currently on remand as she waits for the case to be sent to the High Court.

Anne Mumba hails from Chituka Village, Traditional Authority Malengamzoma in Nkhatabay.