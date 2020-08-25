Namadingo in fundraising campaign for guitarist Kachigamba

Musician Patience Namadingo has embarked on a fundraising campaign for guitarist William Kachigamba.
Kachigamba who has cancer need money for travel and medical expenses as he looks to go to Zambia to get treatment.
Namadingo, in a bid to raise funds, is at the site for the proposed Mahatma Gandhi statue where he has camped and posed as a statue. The musician has not had any food as he looks to raise K3 million for the guitarist.
According to reports, Namadingo had already raised K2.3 million by Tuesday evening and was remaining with K700,000.
The Blantyre City Council has given him permission to camp at the site for starting today up to August 28.
On his Facebook page where the event is being streamed live, Namadingo has shared the following accounts.
Patience Namadingo
FDH acc # 1850001019338
National Bank Acc # 1683497
Peter Mazunda
Airtel money # 0994875515
TNM Mpamba # 0888950279
Western Union / Money Gram Name: Patience Namadingo
City: Blantyre
Country: Malawi