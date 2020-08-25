Namadingo hits K3 million target

Musician Patience Namadingo has raised over K3 million after posing as a statue for several hours in Blantyre.

Namadingo camped at the site of the proposed Mahatma Grande statue as he looked to raise money for guitarist William Kachigamba to get medical treatment in Zambia. Kachigamba has cancer.

From 12PM Namadingo was at the site while people donated funds. The musician vowed to camp at the site until K3 million had been raised.

In the evening, after over K2 million had been raised, President Lazarus Chakwera pledged to provide the remaining money and advised the musician to go home.

According to Namadingo’s manager Peter Mazunda, Chakwera sent the message through advisor on Youth and Arts Lucius Banda.

Meanwhile, people on social media have hailed Namadingo for his initiative.

“Well done to him & all others who have contributed. May God bless them all & continue to the patient where he has begun to finish his work,” said one person on social media.

Another Facebook user said: “I’m touched. Sacrificing for the good of others is true humility. Glad that we still have men who have empathy for others.”