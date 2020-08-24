Dowa man sets ablaze aunt’s house over K350

Police in Dowa have launched a manhunt for a man identified as Akimu Makalani who is accused of torching his aunt’s house and destroying property worth K500,000 because of a K350 debt.

The incident took place on 22 August 2020 at Maweru Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa District.

The suspect is alleged to have set ablaze a house belonging to his aunt Fayness Ibrahim aged 52, of Maweru Village in Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa where property worth over K500, 000 got burnt.

Dowa police publicist Sub-Inspector Gladson M’bumpha said that on the particular day, the victim was at her house and while there, Makalani approached her demanding back the money which the woman’s brother borrowed from Makalani.

“The victim took K400 and gave it to the suspect and later in the day, she went to a nearby market to buy some commodities. Whilst at the market, she heard people shouting on top of their voices that the house was on fire.

“Upon arrival at home, she noticed that it was her house which was burnt to ashes and she saw the suspect leaving the scene,” said M’bumpha.

The destroyed items include bags of maize, groundnuts, clothes and kitchen utensils among others.

Upon receipt of the matter, police visited the scene and certified the incident.

Meanwhile, police have launched intensive investigations to arrest the suspect who fled soon after committing the offence.