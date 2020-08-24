Coronavirus: Malawi registers 32 new cases, 14 recoveries

Malawi has recorded 32 new Coronavirus cases and 14 recoveries as the total number of recorded cases hit 5,414.

Co-chairperson of the Coronavirus Taskforce John Phuka said 29 of the cases are locally transmitted infections.

They include 13 are from Lilongwe, 12 from Blantyre, two from Dowa, and one each from Chiradzulu and Kasungu.

The other three are imported cases and were identified during routine screening of people entering the country at Mwanza border

Two of these cases are residents of Blantyre and one is from Chikwawa.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 5,414 cases including 168 deaths. Of these cases, 1,094 are imported infections and 4,320 are locally transmitted.

A total of 3,012 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 2,234.

The country has so far conducted 42,607 COVID-19 tests in 45 COVID-19 testing sites of which 592 tests have been done in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Phuka has urged people in the country to wear a cloth mask when going into crowded places.

He added that children aged up to five years should not wear masks for source control but children aged 6 to 11 years could wear a mask based on the child’s capacity to comply with the appropriate use of masks and availability of appropriate adult supervision.