Thyolo Christians donate to the needy, elderly

As one way of expressing solidarity in Christ, Living Waters Church members have donated to the needy and the elderly in Thyolo.

Speaking after the donation recently, Chairperson for the group of Christians Emmanuel Francisco said it is their desire to support the needy.

“The church as a body of Christ, we need to take part in considering elderly and even those who are needy. The Bible tells us in a number of chapters about giving. So giving does not only go to those that have but even also those who do not have,” said Francisco.

The beneficiaries were 11 in total and each received 5kgs of maize flour (grain-mill), 2kgs of salt, 1 litre of cooking oil, bathing and washing soap, 5 packets of Soya pieces and face-mask.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Sandram Guga appreciated the church for supporting the needy and aged people both physically and spiritually.

Guga said the elderly are in-need of much support especially as the world is facing the Covid-19 crisis which has affected most of the activities of the world.

He then called upon Christian in the country to take into consideration the welfare of the needy in their respective churches.