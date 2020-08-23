Devotion: No partiality

Acts 10:34-35 “Then Peter opened his mouth, and said, of a truth I perceive that God is no respecter of persons: But in every nation he that fears him, and works righteousness, is accepted with him.”

When we come to Christ, we lose our nationalities and earthly identities. Those nationalities matter at first birth but not at second birth. We bear new identities and we belong to one nation called the Kingdom of God. We all become children of God. There is no American, Chinese, Malawian, European or any other. We are one in Christ Jesus.

Therefore, your earthly nationality or the fact that you are a lady should not be a hindrance from achieving great your life. Everyone is accepted in Christ Jesus without any partiality. Peter a fisherman from Galilee, who was close to a lake with few fish became a global changer. Same man who would fish whole night without catching anything impacted the world. So your nationality isn’t an issue. In Christ, we are heirs of the promises which are found in His Word.

Galatians 3:28-29 “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free man, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus. If you are Christ’s, then you are Abraham’s seed and heirs according to promise.”

All God’s promises are Yes and Amen in Christ Jesus. This means as long as you are in Christ, and you know His Word and you stand on His Word, you can access everything said in the Word regardless of the nation you are coming from.

2 Corinthians 1:20 “For all God’s promises are “Yes” in him. And so through him we can say “Amen,” to the glory of God.”

God approves anybody regardless of where they are coming from. Whatever you visualise, you can achieve it because you are born of God. Don’t be limited by your earthly nationality, have Faith and start doing something. What God approves, let no one hinder. You are reaching out and overcoming the whole world with that idea, or vision. Pursue it and never sit down. 1John 5:4 “For whatever is born of God overcomes the world. This is the victory that has overcome the world: your faith.”

Start doing. You need to believe in Him because He will ensure you are a success. He will never disappoint. Stop focusing your earthly origin. Romans 10:11-12 “For the Scripture says, “Whoever believes in him will not be disappointed.” For there is no distinction between Jew and Greek; for the same Lord is Lord of all, and is rich to all who call on him.”

Confession (Say it aloud)

I am a citizen of Zion. I am an heir and joint heir with Christ. I am not limited by the geographical location. Doing exploits is my portion. In Jesus Name. Amen.

