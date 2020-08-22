Man gets five years in jail after assaulting friend over greeting

A court in Mponela has sentenced 33-year-old Zakeyo Kapingasa to 5 years for hacking a friend because the friend did not greet him.

The Mponela First Grade Magistrate Court heard from the state Prosecutor Sub Inspector Clement Bwanali that on June 17, 2020 at around 14:00 hours the victim went to Kasolo Trading Centre on a market day.

While there he joined some friends who were drinking beer.

Later, he left for home and was passing by Kapangisa’s house where the Kapingasa was with some men drinking kachasu beer.

The complainant passed without greeting anybody and this didn’t go down well with Kapingasa who immediately started assaulting the complainant with an axe.

The complainant was referred to Dowa District Hospital after sustaining head injuries including fracture on the right leg and left arm.

Appearing before court, Kapingasa pleaded guilty to the grievous harm.

In his submission, Bwanali prayed for stiff punishment to Kapingasa to deter would be offenders.

First Grade Magistrate Anthony Banda concurred with the state and sentenced Kapingasa to 5 year in prison with hard labour.

The convict comes from Chakwera village in the area of Traditional Authority Kayembe in Dowa District.