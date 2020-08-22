Dowa man kills, buries business partner

A 25-year-old man is in police custody in Dowa for killing his business partner and stealing the victim’s groundnuts.

Sub Inspector Gladson M’bumpha, Dowa Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), has identified the suspect as Kalambo Kapalepale while the victim is Chris Mvula.

According to M’bumpha, on Wednesday, 19 August 2020, the suspect and Mvula left to buy groundnuts within the villages as they used to do.

Upon arriving at a certain drift on their way back, Kapalepale killed his colleague and buried him.

He then took the groundnuts and sold them claiming that he was told by Mvula who was owner of the groundnuts.

Suspicious and doubtful with how the suspect behaved, some community members pressed the suspect to reveal where his friend was.

The suspect directed the people where he had buried Mvula. The matter was reported to police and postmortem was expected to take place today.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer a charge of murder.

Kapalepale hails from Hoya village, Traditional Authority Mkukula in Dowa while Mvula hailed from Mgona area in Lilongwe.