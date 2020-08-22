Coronavirus: Malawi records 40 new cases, 46 new recoveries

Malawi has registered 40 new COVID-19 cases and 46 new recoveries, taking the total number of cases to 5,322 cases and the number of recoveries to 2,929.

Co-chairperson of the Coronavirus Taskforce John Phuka announced the new cases on Friday.

He also announced the death of a 46-year-old man from Kasungu who died in Lilongwe. Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 166 deaths.

Out of the new cases, 38 are locally transmitted infections and two are imported. Of the locally transmitted infections, 22 are from Blantyre, 11 from Lilongwe, three from Nkhotakota, and one each from Dedza, and Kasungu.

The two imported cases were identified at Mwanza Border during routine screening. These cases are residents of Balaka and Mzimba South.

Of the 5,322 cases, 1,091 are imported infections and 4,231 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 2,929 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 2,237.

The average age of the cases is 36.6 years, the youngest case being aged 1 month, the oldest being 98 years old and 68% are male.

The country has so far conducted 41,474 COVID- 19 tests in 45 COVID-19 testing sites of which 448 tests have been done in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Phuka has urged people in the country to practice prevention measures.