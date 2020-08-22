Chilima urges Govt planners to work hard

Vice President Saulos Chilima has encouraged Directors of Planning and their deputies in government ministries and departments to work hard to ensure successful implementation of Malawi’s development agenda.

According Chilima, it is only through hard work, honesty, ethical behavior and personal integrity that Malawi will define the success of the incoming development agenda.

He made the remarks Friday when he met with Directors and Deputy Directors of Planning from various Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Chilima who is also Minister of Economic Planning and Development, had earlier made a commitment to have a discussion with planners on their role as planners in the new administration.

During the meeting, Chilima and the planners discussed the mandate of Economic Planning and Development within the public service as the ministry is working hand in hand with the National Planning Commission (NPC).

The NPC has already embarked on a crucial journey of defining the next long development plan – the National Transformation 2063 – and Chilima noted that an effective, efficient and professional planning common service is more critical.

“During the meeting, I heard from the Directors and Deputy Directors on how we can reposition the planning function across the Public Service in order to serve Malawians better and with efficiency in line with the aspirations of His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi,” said Chilima.

He, however, noted that government ministries and departments have, for a long time failed to give Planning Units the significance that they deserve to the extent that the officers have become demotivated because of being stuck in the same positions or being undervalued in the ministries where they are attached.

According to Chilima, the Tonse Alliance Government will look to change this.

He said: “Plans are already in the pipeline to resolve these issues. I have assured them that more will be done to motivate them in terms of postings and continuous capacity development.”