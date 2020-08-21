Driver kills motorcyclist over K35,000 debt

A 25-year-old driver on Thursday intentionally hit to death a 48-year-old man over a K35, 000 debt.

Public Relations Officer for Kasungu Police Station Inspector Harry Namwaza said the incident happened at Chisinga Trading Centre.

Namwaza has identified the deceased as Baxter Ngoma and the driver as Benjamin Phiri.

He said Ngoma hired a motor vehicle registration number KU7292 Canter 3 tonner which Benjamin Phiri drives to carry his sunflower cakes from Zambia to Mphomwa and was charged to pay K35,000.00 which at that time he didn’t pay.

“However, it is alleged that Ngoma failed to fulfill his promise to pay Phiri his money as per their agreement, a thing which didn’t go well with Phiri”, he explained

Then the two, on Thursday, met at Chisinga where Phiri started demanding his money from Ngoma. In the course, a quarrel erupted and some people came and quelled the situation.

As Ngoma was leaving the place on his motorbike, Phiri started the engine of his motor vehicle and hit him in a fit of anger.

Ngoma was rushed to Kasungu District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Phiri has been charged with murder and will appear before court soon.

Baxter Ngoma hailed from Mzamu village in the area of traditional authority Mphomwa while Benjamin Phiri comes from Chafukila village, Traditional Authority Chisinga in Kasungu district.