DPP Govt bartered 20 hectares of land for 140 police houses

A contractor clinched a deal with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration for the company to construct 140 police houses and get 20 hectares of land in return.

Minister of Lands and Urban Development Kezzie Msukwa, his deputy Abida Mia and Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda today visited the Police C Company site in Lilongwe where eyebrows were raised over the deal.

The three ministers said they will work with the Attorney General Dr Chikosa Silungwe in order to review the contract awarded to Worldwide Company.

Minister Msukwa said they want the deal to be reviewed and cabinet will agree on how to go about it.

On his part, Chimwendo Banda said they want to renegotiate the deal in order to remove the bartering of land.

He added that the Tonse Alliance government wants to build houses new houses for police officers.

According to reports, negotiations for the deal were done with the involvement of officials from the Ministry of Homeland Security, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Justice, Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets (PPDA) and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Under the project, the contractor will construct 140 three bed roomed dwelling houses, office blocks, an armoury, a shooting pit, a multipurpose hall and parade and football grounds at various locations to be agreed with Malawi Police Services.