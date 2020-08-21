Devotion: Shine to all people

1 Corinthians 11:1 “Be ye followers of me, even as I also am of Christ.”

We lead as believers and others follow. We are the light of the world and many follow light. Remember the wise men who were following a star, so are you being followed by many people including those you don’t know. The wise men star was leading them to where Christ was, so let your light lead men to where Jesus is. When your light disappears, many will be lost just as the wise men were lost when the star disappeared.

So keep on shining, keep on winning souls and keep on being an example to many. Keep on doing the Word.

1Timothy 4:12 “Let no man despise your youth; but be an example to those who believe, in word, in your way of life, in love, in faith, and in purity.”

When you keep on shining you can boldly declare to others “Be ye followers of me, even as I also am of Christ.” There is nothing wrong to let people follow you as long as you follow Jesus. Such bold statements are for those that keep on shining and who keep on following the Lord.

Matthews 5:14-16 “You are the light of the world. A city located on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do you light a lamp, and put it under a measuring basket, but on a stand; and it shines to all who are in the house. Even so, let your light shine before men; that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father who is in heaven.”

Confession

I am the light of the world. I shine to many people and I lead many people in the way of righteousness. People will follow me as I follow Christ. I will shine always and will never let my light go off. I am a star now and always. In Jesus Name. Amen

