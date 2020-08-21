 Chiwamba attacks Chakwera

Celebrated poet and spoken word artist Robert Chiwamba has attacked Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera for appointing old people instead of young blood in his administration.

Writing on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Chiwamba expressed his dissatisfaction. He argued that the concept of youth is misunderstood.

“There is something in Malawi which makes me think that we define the word ‘youth’ loosely or in other words differently from the rest of the world,” he said.

The poet added that overaged people fail to perform when they are heading positions meant for the youths because they do not know their problems. He attributed this to ignorance on what qualifies one to be a youth.

“No wonder most of the so called ‘youth’ organisations are headed by people who fail to present issues that affect the youth. How would they know them if they aren’t experiencing them? Shame!”

Recently, President Lazarus Chakwera appointed 50-year-old Lucius Banda as his advisor on youth and arts. The move has sparked debate considering that Banda is way over the youthful age.

It is widely believed that a person past 35 years is no longer a youth. However, it is a subjective issue.