BWB cuts illegal water connection at Kaliya’s house

Politician Hadwick Kaliya, who contested in the 2019 Presidential Elections, was using an illegal water connection at his house, according to Blantyre Water Board (BWB).

The board’s workers on Friday went to Kaliya’s house and disconnected the illegal connection which was allowing Kaliya to use water without paying bills.

The BWB team who were with police officers were denied access to Kaliya’s premises but managed to disconnect the water from outside the fence.

Kaliya contested as an independent candidate in the now nullified 2019 elections. He also attempted to submit papers for the 2020 Presidential Elections but he did not meet all requirements.

BWB Public Relations Officer Evelyn Khonje said the organisation loses about K384 million every year through illegal connections.

She added that such connections are affecting the utility company’s delivery.