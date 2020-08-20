Two men in custody for possessing Pangolin

Mangochi Police Station is keeping in custody two brothers, Cassim and Anold Ayami both aged 35, for illegal possession of Pangolin which they were selling for K4.5 million.

The incident occurred on the morning of August 19, 2020 at Mwalandiridwa Resthouse within Mangochi Township.

Mangochi police deputy publicist, Amina Daudi, said on this material day, Wildlife Crime Investigation Unit officers from Lilongwe were tipped by members of the public that the said suspects were offering for sale the prohibited animal at K4.5 million.

“The officers in conjunction with Mangochi Police detectives traced the two brothers and arrested them at the said resthouse. The live Pangolin was found hidden in a black school bag under the bed,” said Daudi.

She added that the duo who come from Chiponde village Traditional Authority Jalasi in Mangochi claimed to have acquired the live species from Mozambique.

The suspects will appear before court after investigations are completed.

Meanwhile, Police have thanked members of the general public for their support in the fight against wildlife crime in the district.