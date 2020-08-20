Govt, private sector seek to turn North Malawi into serious business hub

Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima says the government, the Private Sector and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have agreed to work together to turn the Northern Region into a business hub.

Chilima said this after meeting the Private Sector and SMEs in Mzuzu on the government agenda and the role they can play to contribute to development.

He noted that there are massive opportunities in hospitality industry, aviation, real estate and the mining sectors in the North which will be utilised in creating a business hub.

Chilima, who is also Minister of Economic Development and Public Sector Reforms, added that the reforms the government is undertaking are aimed at transforming the Public Sector so that it can respond effectively to the needs of the Private Sector.

He further said that the core objective is to create synergy between the Public Sector and the Private Sector.

During the meeting, the Private Sector and the SMEs raised issues of taxes and incentives for investment, interest rates spread, promotion of technology and innovation, review of employment laws, promotion of indigenous businesses and infrastructure development.

“On tax incentives, I have assured them that the Government of His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, is taking a proactive approach on the matter and very soon this will be addressed,” Chilima said.

The Malawi Veep then advised both Private Sector and SMEs to be innovative by adopting unorthodox ways of doing business and to take the Buy Malawi Campaign forward without waiting for big supermarkets to display their products.

“As we move forward and develop the next transformation agenda, I have emphasised that there will be no more knee jerk reaction when it comes to the next national development plan.

“The key enabler to a successful development plan is mindset change. We must stop celebrating failure or being contented with small successes if we are to register meaningful achievements in our quest to develop Malawi. The Public Sector, Private Sector, SMEs and all Malawians are in this together,” said Chilima.

The Malawi Veep has been engaging both the private and SMEs on public sector reforms the Tonse administration is undertaking.