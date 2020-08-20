DPP will not die – Ben Phiri

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Director of Elections Ben Phiri has assured the party’s supporters that the DPP will remain strong despite being in opposition.

Speaking during the funeral of a DPP Governor in Thyolo on Tuesday, Phiri said DPP supporters should not lose hope.

DPP Vice President for the South who is also Leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa concurred with Phiri saying come 2025 the DPP will be back as a ruling party.

“DPP will not come to an end, DPP will not die and DPP will be there, so let’s continue waiting patiently and united,” said Nankhumwa.

On his part, DPP regional governor for South, Charles Mchacha said there is no other courageous party like DPP when it comes to being in opposition.

He said the party remained united after it lost power in 2012 when the then Malawi leader Bingu wa Mutharika died.

Mchacha added that the party will also remain united this time in order to return to power.

The DPP lost power in June when its leader Peter Mutharika lost the June 23 Presidential Elections. Mutharika ruled Malawi for six years from 2014.