Court rejects Chisale’s application against further arrests

The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed Norman Chisale’s application for an injunction to stop the Malawi Police from arresting him.

Supreme Court Judge Lovemore Chikopa has rejected the application today.

Justice Chikopa said such an injunction would amount to unnecessary interference in law enforcement operations of the Malawi Police Service.

The injunction and stay order against further arrests was also rejected by the High Court earlier this month.

Chisale was bodyguard of former President Peter Mutharika from 2014 to June this year when Mutharika lost the presidency.

Since July, Chisale has been arrested on three occasions. He was first arrested on charges of fraud and money laundering which relate to the importation of free duty cement worth K5 billion.

After being granted bail, Chisale was re-arrested for the attempted murder of a woman in Blantyre.

On July 27, he was arrested shortly after he was released from Chichiri Prison on bail. The third arrest relates to the murder of Issa Njauju, a senior Anti-Corruption Bureau Officer killed in 2015.

Chisale is currently on remand at Maula Prison in Lilongwe.