Prosecutor, rape suspect arrested for offering bribe to victim

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a state prosecutor, two women and a rape suspect for offering bribe to a 14-year-old child raped by a 56-year-old man.

ACB spokesperson Egrittah Ndala has confirmed the arrest of the four.

According to reports, Hanif Muhammad aged 56, a Pakistani national, was arrested for raping a 14-year-old girl at Limbe in Blantyre.

On or around 18th March, 2020, Muhammad is alleged to have conspired with Cecilia Kananji, Esther Kalanda and prosecutor Ismael Abubas to withdraw the defilement case registered as Criminal Case number 204 0f 2020 which was being heard at the Dalton Road Magistrate’s Court in Limbe.

“The Bureau investigations established that Hanif Muhammad who was answering a defilement case prosecuted by Ismael Abubas conspired with the prosecutor and other two women to withdraw the case by giving out money to the victim through the two women,” said Ndala.

On 7th August, 2020, the ACB arrested Hanif Muhammad. On 10th and 11th August, 2020, the ACB arrested Cecilia Kananji, Esther Kalanda and Ismael Abubas respectively.

The four are expected to be charged with the following offences among others: Conspiracy to defeat the course of justice contrary to Section 109 of the Penal Code, Neglect of official duty contrary to Section 121 of the Penal Code and Aiding and abetting perjury contrary to Section 101 of the Penal Code.

They were taken to Court on 18th August, 2020 where they were granted bail on condition that they report to ACB offices every Wednesday before noon.

They were also required to pay the sum of K30,000.00 cash each as a bail bond provide one surety each bonded at K20,000.00 each not cash.

Meanwhile, The Malawi Human Rights Commission has released a report on the same rape case. The MHRC has found that the girl was victimized by the Judicial system.

Following its investigations, the MHRC says the rape suspect was acquitted after the prosecutor of the case altered charge sheet and paraded fake witnesses.