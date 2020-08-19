Flames to face Burkina Faso in November

CAF has released the revised fixtures for the 2022 AFCON Qualifiers to accommodate matches that were postponed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The qualifiers, which were initially scheduled for March end, return in November for match Day 3 and 4.

This means The Flames, who are in group B, will play Burkina Faso back to back away and home between 7 and 13 November 2020.

The Meck Mwase side will then face South Sudan away and Uganda at home in the last two matches of the campaign between 22 and 30 March 2021.

The 2022 FIFA World Qualifiers group stages will start in May and finish in October 2021.

Flames are in group D alongside Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Mozambique.

However, it is still not known as to when football will resume in the country following government’s decision to extend a ban on public gatherings due to Covid-19.

Earlier this week, the FA told the local media that it was almost impossible for the national teams to take part in the Cosafa tournaments slated for October this year.

The Senior National team has eleven foreign based players, a development which will likely affect the team as the majority of the players play in the elite league.

Meanwhile, talks between government and the FA on possible resumption of football are still progressing, with the country’s soccer governing body hoping to receive a nod from the authorities to return back to the field of play.

*Additional information from FAM*