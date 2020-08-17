Woman, husband kill three-year-old son

A woman and her husband have been arrested in Salima for killing the woman’s three-year-old biological son in order to save their marriage.

Salima Police Publicist, Jacob Khembo, identified the couple as Stain Chingwege aged 32 and Mtisunge Banda aged 22.

Khembo said the incident happened on August 12, 2020 at Mangwe village around Kaphatenga area where the couple is believed to have agreed to murder the child ‘because Chingwege did not like the step-son.’

Chingwege is reported to have been unhappy with the child and asked the wife to take the child to his biological father or to any of her relatives.

The family had fights over the presence of the child and the couple later agreed to kill the child so as to save their marriage.

Said Khembo: “The two killed the child and buried him in a bushy area around the fields. People from the area became suspicious when they saw dogs with decomposed human parts and reported the matter to police.”

The child’s grandmother Ireen Milward told the law enforcers that she noticed that her grandson has been missing for some time and became suspicious that her daughter might have killed her son.”

When interrogated, the woman Banda told police that the couple agreed to killed the child.

Preliminary postmortem results released by medical officers from Salima district hospital showed that death was due to strangulation secondary to suffocation.

The two will appear in court soon to answer charges of murder which is contrary to section 209 of the penal code.

Both suspects come from Mangwe village in the area of Traditional Authority Salima in the district.

Mana