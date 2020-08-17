TNM: We charge for checking Mpamba balance

Mobile operating giant Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) has made it clear that balance check on Mpamba accounts has a price tag.

In response to a customer’s complaint, the company has explained that a person can check balance free of charge, only five times in a month.

“Please note that each month you are given 5 free times to check your Mpamba balance, once you exceed 5 times you are charged,” reads part of the clarification.

According to TNM, balance check on Mpamba account is pegged at K15. Some consumers have expressed dissatisfaction with the charges.

People argue that the mobile company is not justified to attach the fee in a country where running a cellphone costs a fortune.

Last month, Malawians protested against TNM’s high data charges, a move that was spearheaded by Minister of Information. The company bowed down to people’s demands by slashing the cost of data bundles.