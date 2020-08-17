MP Tony Ngalande joins MCP

Balaka North Member of Parliament Tony Ngalande on Sunday joined the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

MCP vice president Sidik Mia welcomed Ngalande and three councillors into the party at Balaka Stadium.

Ngalande who won the seat on an independent ticket said he believes in progress and he wants to align the wishes of his people with the sound and visionary leadership of President Lazarus Chakwera.

“Chakwera fits the cap, hence my joining MCP. We are ready to serve the nation under the Tonse Government,” he said.

Mia, the MCP vice president, said Ngalande will help strengthen the party in the Southern and Eastern Regions.

Three councilors – Michael Sauka junior of Nkhonde Ward, Joseph Daniel of Chimwalile Ward and Byson Gombwa of Utale Ward in Balaka – also joined MCP on Sunday.

The MCP is part of the ruling Tonse Alliance which is led by Chakwera.