Mob kills ex-MDF soldier

A mob in Mchinji has killed a former Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier accused of raping a child and injuring the child’s parents.

Mchinji Police publicist Kondwani Kandiado has identified the ex-soldier as Francisco Tumeyo, popularly known as Bingi.

According to Kandiado, on July 31, 2020 Bingi allegedly raped a girl and ran away. Police launched a hunt for him but they did not find him.

The girl’s parents found him at Gilime trading centre but as they attempted to apprehend him, Bingi attacked them with a panga knife. The two suffered injuries during the attack.

Angered by the incident, residents at the trading centre mobilized and beat the suspect to death.