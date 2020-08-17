Hit-and-run driver arrested

Police in Limbe are keeping in custody a 54-year-old hit-and-run driver who struck to death a 34-year-old man.

The driver has been identified as Thomas Elias while the victim is Gomegzani Gondwe.

On 13 August 2020, between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m, Gondwe who was doing his usual physical exercises was running from Makhetha heading Peletia along Limbe-Machinjiri road.

Limbe police publicist Inspector Patrick Mussa said the motor vehicle registration Number MC 1111 Toyota Carina which was being driven by the suspect, Elias, was coming from the direction of Machinjiri heading towards Limbe.

“As Elias approached Peletia bus stage, due to speeding, he hit Gondwe who was running towards the same direction. He then sped off without assisting the victim and reporting to police.

“Due to the impact, Gondwe died on the spot after sustaining a deep cut wound on the back of his head and a fractured leg,” said Mussa.

Police went flat out on the ground and their investigation led to the arrest of the suspect in Machinjiri and the vehicle was also impounded in Ndirande.

Elias has since been charged with three counts; causing death by reckless driving, failing to report an accident and failing to render assistance to victim of an accident and he will appear before court soon.

Police have since advised all road users especially drivers to observe speed limit, and also to report any accident to police.

Gomezgani Gondwe hailed from Mchinanguwo village in the area of Traditional Authority Chikulamayembe in Rumphi, while Thomas Elias comes from Chilimba village, Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka district.