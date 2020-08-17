Chilima thanks US for video conferencing equipment

Vice President Saulos Chilima has expressed gratitude to the United States of America for donating video conferencing equipment to the Public Sector Reforms Department.

Chilima who is also Minister of Economic Development and Public Sector Reforms commended the US during a virtual conversation with US Ambassador to Malawi Robert Scott.

The Public Sector Reforms Department received the equipment through the Local Government Accountability and Performance (LGAP) Programme – a US government funded initiative.

“At a time when Covid-19 is limiting us from physical interaction, such technical assistance for virtual communication is critical and highly valued,” said Chilima.

The two also discussed the progress of Malawi’s Public Sector Reforms and how the US government can continue supporting the Reforms agenda in areas that require technical or financial resources.

Chilima noted that the US government has been crucial in supporting the review of the Public Service Bill which calls for appointments by Merit in the public service.

“I have since assured Ambassador Scott that the administration of His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic, is determined to implementing the Reforms agenda for the benefit of our people through enhanced efficiency, effectiveness and professionalism in the Public Sector,” he said.