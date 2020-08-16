Man gets 12 years for raping six-year-old child

The Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate’s court on Friday sentenced 33-year-old Wyson Juma to 12 years in prison with hard labour for raping a 6-year-old girl.

Mangochi Police Station Deputy Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi said Juma and the victim are neighbours and the victim had been assisting him with house chores since he stays alone.

Daudi added that on the evening of August 2, 2020 as usual, the convict took the girl to his house where they prepared food and ate together.

Juma took advantage of the environment and he threatened the girl before raping her.

The victim left the house in tears and narrated the ordeal to her parents who reported the matter at Makokola Police Unit.

A medical form was issued and the results from Koche Health Centre confirmed the rape. Appearing in court, Juma pleaded guilty to the charge.

In mitigation, Juma asked for the court’s lenience but the state quashed his appeal, saying such cases are on the increase in the district and put girls’ lives under threat, hence a stiff punishment would deter others.

When passing judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Joshua Nkhono concurred with the state and sentenced Juma to 12 years custodial sentence.

Wyson Juma hails from Mtanga Village, Traditional Authority Chimwala in Mangochi.