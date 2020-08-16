Lucius says it’s an honour to serve as Chakwera’s advisor

Musician-cum-politician Lucius Banda says it is an honour to serve Malawians as Presidential Advisor on Youth and Arts.

President Lazarus Chakwera appointed Banda as his advisor last week and the politician says he will serve all Malawians as a soldier for the poor.

“Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has entrusted me with this position. Mr President, it is truly my honor to not only serve you but serve my fellow Malawians and more especially the youth of Malawi.

“I look forward to working with you Mr. President to serving the youth and Malawians at large who enjoy the arts as I do,” said Banda in a Facebook post.

Banda is a former legislator for Balaka North and is also the Campaign Director for UTM which is part of the ruling Tonse Alliance.

Chakwera on Friday also appointed Overstone Kondowe as Advisor on Disabilities, Rev. Brian Kamwendo as Advisor on Religious Affairs and Sheikh Hassim Abbas as Deputy Advisor on Religious Affairs.